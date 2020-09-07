Fadnavis Hails HC For Justice In Panchayat Admin Issue; Asks 'Why Hurry To Pass Bill?'

Lashing out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, that the BJP got justice from the High Court and not the government regarding Gram Panchayat elections. Fadnavis, addressing the 2-day Monsoon session, asked that as the Bombay High Court had ordered the government to appoint public servants as administrators, why was the MVA govt rushing with the bill. The BJP has opposed the Thackeray government's ordinance which sought to do away with direct polls in gram Panchayat level.

Fadnavis hails Bombay HC

"We were asking you for justice, we didn't get. Only now the Bombay High Court has given us justice. The order has said that the state may not appoint private individuals as officials as per the ordinance and govt order. Moreover, it further clarified that only govt official or public servant can be appointed in the aforesaid positions. This is what we were asking, to follow what you said in front of the High Court. We thank the High Court," said Fadnavis.

Bombay HC order on Panchayat polls

On July 22, the Bombay HC ordered the state government to appoint government officials as administrators to nearly 14,000 gram panchayats across Maharashtra, for which fresh elections could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also asked the govt to explain in case it appointed any private persons - adding that this was applicable to both the government order and the Ordinance passed. Several petitions challenged the government order which allowed the appointment of administrators to almost 14,000-gram panchayats by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers by the state government.

MVA govt orders appointment of panchayat 'administrators'

In July, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government ordered Zilla Parishad CEOs to appoint a suitable person as administrator for each gram panchayat whose tenure is ending, in consultation with each district’s guardian minister, as per reports. Nearly 50 percent of Maharashtra’s 28,000-odd gram panchayats would have gone to polls between March and November this year. With this order, the Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress combination will have a chance to appoint administrators to over 1,566 Gram panchayats whose tenure ended between April and June this year and another 12,668 Gram panchayats whose term ends between July and November 2020.

Maharashtra passes 'indirect sarpanch polls' act

The Maharashtra government recently passed a bill in the Budget session of the Assembly to reverse an earlier decision under which people directly elected the village sarpanch (headman). The rule for direct election of sarpanch was brought in by the previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government amending respective clauses of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act of 1958 to facilitate the election of a sarpanch (gram panchayat heads) directly from among the people of the village. While Governor Koshyari refused to sign the ordinance promulgating the Bill, it was passed by both houses.