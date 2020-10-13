Fadnavis Highlights Loss To Temple Economy Amid Reopening Demand, Takes Dig At Shiv Sena

On Tuesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for not opening the places of worship for devotees. He pointed out that liquor shops and bars have been allowed to remain open with extended timings. Observing that temples can be functional with proper social distancing measures, Fadnavis highlighted the huge dent to the temple economy.

According to him, the state government had provided no help to flower sellers, those selling pooja materials and tea vendors. Seconding BJP's protest in Mumbai, he also slammed the Maharashtra CM's response to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Taking a dig at Shiv Sena, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly lamented that injustice is being meted out to temples in a state ruled by a party espousing the cause of Hindutva.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The state government opened liquor shops, bars, and on the basis of the letter issued by the Tourism Department, their timings have also been extended. So, why are temples shut? All other states in the country have opened temples and so far, no instances of COVID-19 spread have been reported. Temples can be kept open with social distancing. Temples are not just places of infusing strength to the people but also an entire economy is dependent on them. Flower sellers, people selling pooja materials, tea vendors who are unemployed now need to be taken into consideration. Not a penny has been given to such people and they are not being helped by the government. We have a clear stand that if you can open liquor shops, why not temples? Temples should be opened up and that’s why BJP staged a protest today."

"The Governor forwarded the representations to the CM for appropriate action. From the response that I have seen in the media, I think the CM’s answer is unfortunate. I am surprised that such injustice is being meted out to temples in a state ruled by Shiv Sena which claims to espouse the cause of Hindutva," the BJP leader added.

Thackeray firm on stance

Currently, there are 15,35,315 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 12,81,896 patients have recovered while 40,514 fatalities have been reported. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Amid BJP's demand to reopen places of worship, Thackeray has consistently argued that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people.

