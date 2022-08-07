Fadnavis Hits Back At NCP's Jibe On Cabinet Expansion; 'MVA Had 5 Ministers Initially'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, responded to Ajit Pawar's criticism on the delay in Cabinet expansion by saying that the NCP leader 'conveniently forgot' that there were only five ministers in the first month of the MVA government. Pawar, the former deputy CM of Maharashtra, had said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government would expand the state Cabinet only after getting the "green signal" from Delhi.

Responding to the NCP leader’s statements, Fadnavis said, “Ajit Pawar will have to do this because he is an opposition leader and he will have to forget that during his days, there were only 5 ministers during the first 32 days of the MVA government.”

मंत्रिमंडळ विस्तार लवकरच…

Cabinet expansion soon..

Media interaction in New Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/7XTcaqrQvb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 7, 2022

Assuring that the Cabinet expansion will happen soon, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 6 had mentioned the Cabinet will be expanded soon. I will go a step further and say, the Cabinet will have more ministers sooner than you expect.”

‘No relation between SC decision and Cabinet expansion’

Answering a query on the correlation between the Supreme Court decision expected on Monday, August 8, on the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, “Supreme court has nowhere stated that the Cabinet cannot be expanded and there is no co-relation between expanding the Cabinet and the SC decision.”

Taking a dig at the opposition for raising objections with regards to the government being run "only by the bureaucracy", Dy CM Fadnavis clarified, “This is only with regards to taking decisions in quasi-judicial matters and no other rights have been given to them. This is a government of the people and the CM also belongs to the people,” and further added the opposition is knowingly doing this to score political brownie points.

Delay in Cabinet expansion due to lack of 'green signal' from Delhi: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on August 7 stated that the delay in the expansion of the current BJP-Shinde faction government is because of the lack of a ‘green signal’ from Delhi. After 35 days of the formation of the government, the Cabinet is yet to see any ministers.

"We have been constantly demanding that the CM expand the Cabinet and appoint guardian ministers as issues about law and order, heavy rainfall, and farmers are piling up," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader told reporters in Pune.

(Image: PTI)