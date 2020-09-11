Devendra Fadnavis Labels Uddhav Govt 'non-democratic' Over Republic Crew's Arrest

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government for arresting Republic Media Network's crew, former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, said that the Uddhav administration is the most 'coward and non-democratic' government in the state's history. Fadnavis highlighted that each and every individual in the country has a right to voice their opinion in this country. He also added that he has raised this issue in the legislative assembly.

Addressing a rally in Patna ahead of the Bihar polls, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Fadnavis said, "I have raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha as well. I said that there is an atmosphere being created where no one can say anything against the government. This is completely non-democratic. In a democracy, every person has the right to voice their views. Even if they have certain opinions about the government, they can present it."

"If the government feels their view is wrong, they can give an explanation but jailing someone and charging them, such thing has never happened in Maharashtra. This is why I said this a day before, this is the most coward and undemocratic government in Maharashtra's history," the former CM added when asked of Maharashtra government's act to arrest and pressurize Republic Media Network's crew.

Police arrests Republic's crew

Republic's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, are in illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police for the third straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process 4 days before that. Now, Republic has learnt that Anuj is being subjected to forcible interrogation. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.

Meanwhile, continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network. The order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organization.

