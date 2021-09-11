Fadnavis Lambasts Imposition Of Sec 144 For Ganesh Chaturthi, Claims 'sentiments Are Hurt'

Observing that Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival across the country, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis opposed the imposition of Section 144 in Mumbai. From September 10-19, the Mumbai Police has prohibited the gathering of more than 5 persons, visit to pandals and processions. Advising people to opt for "online darshan", it has warned that action will be taken against the offenders under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. While acknowledging that the state government has the right to restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, the former Maharashtra CM opined that it should have trusted people's prudence.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Ganesh festival is an important festival of Mumbai, Maharashtra and the entire country. But it is celebrated in a very unique way in Mumbai. We understand that the government has imposed some restrictions owing to COVID-19. People have also followed them by bringing small idols and decorating the pandals in a simple manner. There has been an attempt to ensure that there is a minimum level of crowding."

"The imposition of Section 144 is akin to depriving the people. This hurts the sentiments of people. I feel that the government should have faith in the prudence of the people," he added.

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Continuing to witness a dip in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai reported 441 new novel coronavirus patients on Friday, September 10 propelling the city's overall caseload to 7,34,337. At present, there are 4537 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 44 per cent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 7,11,322 after 175 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 16,011. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Tuesday stands at 7.75 per cent and 2.14 per cent.

So far, 96,50,174 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 6,89,298 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.06 per cent from September 3- September 9. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 6822, 880, and 1640 respectively.

While there are no active containment zones currently, 44 buildings have been sealed. 2395 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 518 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 1198 days.