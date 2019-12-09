Fadnavis' Veiled Attack On MVA, Says Voters Will React To 'opportunistic Politics'

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to the microblogging site, Twitter on Tuesday and launched a veiled attack on the “opportunistic” politicians seeking power. This comes as BJP retained power in Karnataka after the bypoll results and Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Opposition by saying that voters have reacted to the “stealing of mandate”. Devendra Fadnavis’ statement was also a conceited jibe towards the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ in Maharashtra.

He framed the tweet in a way that underlines the situation in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Karnataka, JD(S) and Congress formed a post-poll alliance after the Assembly elections in 2018. After the government fell in the state, people reinstated BJP in Karnataka during bypolls. Similarly, Maharashtra is currently ruled by ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ which is a post-poll coalition of three parties, namely, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

In the very first chance they get, this is how voters react to opportunist politics & stealing of mandate by rejected parties by coming together for the sake of power!#KarnatakaBypolls result proves that people won’t tolerate if someone tries to play with public mandate & wish! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 9, 2019

Fadnavis congratulates BJP workers, PM

BJP leads

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs, led the Congress which gained a lead in 2 seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. Independent MLA is leading in one seat.

Congress accepts defeat

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar said that Congress has accepted the mandate. He added that people have accepted defectors while declaring that Congress has accepted defeat. Moreover, he said that no one can remove Congress from Karnataka.

He said, "We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened. We need not lose hope, byelections are different than general elections. Results are results, I do not want to defer with the results. I am confident that as far as Karnataka is concerned, the Congress party has a very stronghold. It will not vanish. No one can remove Congress."

