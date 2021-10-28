Amid the ongoing financial crisis in sugar mills of Maharashtra, a delegation of senior leaders led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and spoke about the issue. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve Patil, former Maharashtra ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Harshvardhan Patil.

The meeting which lasted for around half an hour saw several discussions on the combined effect of drought and COVID-19 on the functionality of sugar mills in Maharashtra. The government and private mills facing financial crisis were also brought up before the home minister and a proposal was also submitted regarding the same.

Speaking on the same, Minister Raosaheb Danve Patil said that Home Minister Amit Shah asked for a proposal in the regard which was submitted during this meeting on Wednesday. After accepting the proposal, he has assured of resolving the issue, Patil added.

Earlier last week, a meeting was held by Amit Shah in Delhi in which several Maharashtra BJP leaders present including opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, and other senior leaders like Harshvardhan Patil, Prithviraj Deshmukh, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Madan Bhosale and Rahul Kul.

After a comprehensive meeting, Fadnavis spoke to the media and informed them that the issues concerning sugar mills were discussed at length and further resolutions can give a new life to these.

The income tax paid to the farmers for purchasing sugar has been subjected to higher taxes and remains resolved for the past two decades. Apart from that, issues including cyclones, floods, and COVID lockdown were also discussed which were also a reason for the functioning of the sugar mills.

Centre relaxes payment of income tax for purchasing sugar from farmers

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry on Monday passed a circular stating that the income tax charged over the fair and remunerative price which is higher than the fixed price will not be charged anymore.

Over the past two decades, sugar mills in Maharashtra have been fighting over the issue to withdraw the clause as income tax over the FRP fixed by the central government was becoming very expensive for them.



(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)