Fadnavis Meets Independent Himachal Candidate & BJP Courts More, Neck-&-neck With Congress

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in a close contest with each other in Himachal Pradesh, Republic TV has accessed an exclusive picture of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Himachal independent candidate from Dehra, Hoshiar Singh.

Hoshiar Singh was reportedly being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering some health-related issues. His picture with Fadnavis gave a clear indication that the independent candidates in the hill state are not only in touch with the BJP, but are also supporting the party.

Apart from this, it has also been learnt that the saffron party is in contact with four independent candidates in Himachal Pradesh. According to the sources, BJP was in touch with all the 21 independent candidates soon after the voting for the Assembly polls got concluded on November 12.

#ResultsWithArnab | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meets with independent Himachal Pradesh candidate in Mumbai, even as Congress leads on 33 seats to BJP's 31, as per latest ECI trends; Independents leading on 4. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/pnWPGe1olW — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

The development came after Congress gave a tough fight to the saffron camp by maintaining a lead in over 33 Assembly seats. It is important to note that the BJP so far has managed to maintain its lead in about 31 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission of India's data, independent candidates - KL Thakur and Hiteshwar Singh - are maintaining a big lead in Nalagarh and Banjar Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Top Congress leaders deployed in Himachal

While the political battle in Himachal Pradesh is continuously intensifying with BJP and Congress running a close contest, the grand old party has deployed three of its important leaders in the state in an effort to safeguard its party candidates from 'poaching'. In an attempt to shield its flock from the ruling BJP, the grand old party has positioned ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also camping in Shimla signalling that the party is super serious about the Himachal Pradesh results.

It is also important to note that senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde also reached Shimla on Thursday morning to monitor the ongoing situation in the hill state, where the BJP was super confident to regain its power.