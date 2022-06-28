Fadnavis Meets Shah & Nadda; BJP To Back Shinde Camp But Won't Move Governor: Sources

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a 90-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the instability in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, presented a road map ahead of lending support to the Eknath Shinde camp, sources said. However, Bharatiya Janata Party may not approach the governor regarding the no-confidence motion. They also discussed the legal points.

Devendra Fadnavis meets JP Nadda

After Shah, Fadnavis is believed to have briefed BJP president JP Nadda about the rapidly changing political developments in Maharashtra, where a floor test is expected in the coming days.

Under the supervision of Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, 39 rebel Sena legislators and several independent MLAs from the state lodged in a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

While BJP has denied a role in the current rebellion, Fadnavis is being seen to be playing a critical role in working out a post-MVA dispensation which he may lead with support from the Sena rebels.

After Maharashtra BJP's core committee meeting on Monday, former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party is in wait and watch mode.

"After discussion, it was decided that we will wait and watch and a core team will come for a meeting once again, depending on the situation in the coming days. BJP will then take a decision in the interest of the people, in the interest of Maharashtra," Mungantiwar said.

Independent MLAs likely to meet Guv soon & demand floor test

Republic Media Network has learned that Independent MLAs are likely to meet Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari soon and urged him to order a floor test.

With 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs and at least 7 Independents against MVA government, the ruling dispensation is in minority.