Fadnavis Mocks Nana Patole's Charge On Param Bir's 'escape'; Says 'he Can Say Anything'

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis made light of state Congress president Nana Patole's allegation that the Centre helped ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh flee abroad. Reacting to the speculation that the latter has left the country, Fadnavis said that he had no information in this regard. A day earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the media that the Director-General of the Maharashtra Home Guard had not taken the permission of the CM to go abroad.

Addressing the media in Nagpur, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Nana Patole says anything. We cannot respond to every comment of his. He can say anything. Nana Patole is the kind of person who can also say anything about the US president."

Legal woes of Param Bir Singh

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe Param Bir Singh's extortion charge against Anil Deshmukh. Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, But, a bailable warrant was issued against him for repeated non-appearance before the committee.

Already, a lookout notice was issued against Param Bir Singh by the Thane Police after he was wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him. On September 16, the division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar rejected his pleas challenging the Maharashtra government's two preliminary enquires against him. While one PE pertained to his alleged failure in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, the other relates to reinstated police officer Anup Dange's allegations.

Dange had not only accused Singh of shielding people with underworld links but also claimed that the former Mumbai top cop's relative demanded a bribe of Rs.2 crore to reinstate him into the force. The HC held that the plea was not maintainable and gave Singh the liberty to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal. In another setback, the state government permitted the Anti-Corruption Bureau to open a fresh inquiry against him based on police inspector BR Ghadge's complaint. The latter had alleged that Singh took a bribe of Rs.50 lakh-1 crore for the posting of officers.