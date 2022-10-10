Fadnavis 'not Surprised' By EC Order; Taunts Uddhav Thackeray For Dragging In BJP

Breaking his silence on the EC's order on the Shiv Sena name and symbol, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he was not surprised at all. Exuding confidence that EC will ultimately rule in favour of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, he also taunted Uddhav Thackeray for dragging in BJP in this dispute. In an interaction with district Shiv Sena chiefs, Thackeray reportedly accused BJP of trying to wipe off the name of his party. Reacting to this, Fadnavis reminded the former Maharashtra CM that Sena MLAs and MPs were also elected due to PM Modi's popularity.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I am not at all surprised because in the last 20-25 years, whenever such disputes arose, the Election Commission gave an interim order freezing the party's name and symbol before giving the final order. Because the elections were declared, it was necessary to do this. This is not surprising. I feel that when the Election Commission will give its final order, Eknath Shinde's side will be superior."

Dismissing the charge that BJP influenced the EC order, he stressed, "One can say anything. I watched on some channels that Sharad Pawar is behind the new names proposed by Shiv Sena. Uddhav Ji has forgotten that his party too has won has elections post-demonetisation in the name of Modi Ji. His 18 MPs were elected in the name of Modi Ji. His 56 MLAs were elected in the name of Modi Ji."

EC freezes Shiv Sena symbol

On October 8, the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat is free of confusion and contradiction. "Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the order which will be applicable till the final determination of the dispute between the Shiv Sena factions.

A day earlier, the Thackeray faction submitted three names to the EC- Shivsena (Balasaheb Thackeray), Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and suggested that it can be allocated the symbol of Torch, Trishul or Rising Sun. Hitting out at the Shinde camp in a Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I did not expect this decision from the Election Commission. I believe in the judiciary. We will get justice. The 40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Shri Ram. I am sad but angry that you stabbed your mother in the chest. Do not use Balasaheb's name if you have the guts."