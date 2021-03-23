Fadnavis Produces Police Manifest On Deshmukh's Feb 17 & 24 Movements; Busts Pawar's Alibi

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added another counter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's claim that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to 15 due to Covid and subsequently put under isolation, thereby rendering any meetings with Sachin Vaze improbable. Fadnavis during his press conference denied Pawar's claim about Anil Deshmukh solely being admitted to the hospital and home-ridden essentially all through February, during the time mentioned in Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "Pawar in his presser yesterday said that allegations are false as Anil Dehsmukh was admitted and then Home quarantined. There were some tweets as well from Pawar's handle where he had said that Deshmukh was home quarantined in his Nagpur residence. However, from February 15 to February 27, Deshmukh was not in isolation. Many officers had met him during that time and information on these meetings can be easily accessed."

He went on to produce police manifests related to Anil Deshmukh's security and movements, which indicated that he had planned to leave his home on at least two days.

Fadnavis said that as per police records of the VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. Speaking further, the former Chief Minister said that Deshmukh was in-home quarantine from February 15 to February 27, but met officers as he wasn't in isolation. "I feel Pawar wasn't briefed properly yesterday and hence he is not speaking the truth," he added.

#BREAKING | Devendra Fadnavis produces Police manifest from February 17 and February 24 wherein entries listed include arrangements for state home minister Anil Deshmukh's movements, amid row over his home quarantine; #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Fzj7K6UV28 — Republic (@republic) March 23, 2021

Sharad Pawar offers alibi for Anil Deshmukh; falls short

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during a press conference on Monday morning provided a technical defence to refute allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, presenting an alibi to support his fellow NCP leader. Pawar claimed that Anil Deshmukh had been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to February 15 due to Covid and that hence Param Bir Singh's meeting with the Home Minister - which was mentioned in the CP's letter to have taken place in mid-February (or late February) - could not have taken place as the NCP leader was also quarantined on his discharge from the hospital from February 15 to 27. It is pertinent to point out that Param Bir Singh in his letter has not mentioned the exact date of his meeting with Anil Deshmukh.

Since then, there have been two clarifications from Deshmukh, the first when the BJP including Fadnavis posted a video of him addressing media upon discharge from the hospital on Feb 15, and the second after a charter flight manifest revealed that he had flown back to Mumbai on the very same day of his discharge.

Deshmukh confirms returning to Mumbai on Feb 15

On Tuesday, Anil Deshmukh has once again sought to dismiss the allegations and appealed to the media to stop spreading "misinformation" about him. In a video message, an embattled Deshmukh issued another clarification on his activities during the month of February - the time period when he has been accused of meeting suspended cop Sachin Vaze and asking him to extort "Rs 100 crores from pubs and bars" in Mumbai.

The Home Minister further confirmed that he returned to Mumbai by personal aircraft on February 15th and remained home quarantined for the next couple of days, on the advice of the doctor. Defending himself against Param Bir's allegations that he met Sachin Vaze at his Mumbai home in February end, Deshmukh said, "During the budget session, I conducted meetings with officers at my official residence, to brief them over the questions asked during the session."

What allegations has Param Bir levelled against Maharashtra HM Deshmukh?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Further in his letter, the ex-Mumbai CP has alleged that Sachin Vaze before his arrest was summoned by Maharashtra Home Minister at his residence several times in connection to the target of accumulating Rs 100 crore in a month, half from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and remaining from other sources.

Param Bir Singh has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into Anil Deshmukh's alleged 'misdeeds'. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the case.

(Image : PTI, ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.