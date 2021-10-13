Fadnavis Quips 'feel As If I Am CM Even Today'; Congress & NCP Ridicules Maharashtra LoP

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was ridiculed by the opposition after he asserted that he still feels like he is the Chief Minister despite stepping down in 2019. Addressing the party cadre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis claimed that this feeling was based on the fact that he has been relentlessly working for the people in the last two years. Acknowledging the support of his colleagues including Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and NCP turncoat Ganesh Naik, he stressed that it is the work of a person and not his position that matters.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Because I have the support of leaders like you, I never felt for even one day that I am not the CM. I feel that I am the CM even today. You did not let me feel the absence of (this post). Finally, the position that a person occupies is not important. What he does is important. In the last two years, I have not stayed home even for one day and dedicated myself to the service of the people. So, the people never let me feel that I am not the CM. I am working well as the Leader of Opposition."

Reacting to this, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said, "It will be two years now. 22 months have elapsed. I feel that Devendra Fadnavis should get out of this mentality. The post of the Leader of Opposition is not lower than that of the CM's post. Please get out of the mindset of a CM. My suggestion is that public service is possible as the Leader of Opposition too".

Taunting Fadnavis for his latest statement, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant opined, "Naturally, he did not imagine the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. That's why he is suffering from a psychological shock. Such hallucinations are possible if the sodium level in the blood reduces. That's why it is more necessary to fetch a doctor at the earliest. Two years is a long time, so it is already very late. Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis as a Leader of Opposition. He should take care".

Formation of the MVA government

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the State, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.