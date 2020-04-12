Former CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Worst Affected COVID-19 Districts Of Maharashtra

On Sunday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a review of the worst affected COVID-19 districts with BJP office bearers and MLAs, MPs, MLCs of the aforesaid areas via an audio bridge. Observing that the novel coronavirus was increasingly spreading, he talked about the work done by BJP workers in providing essential items such as masks, food, PPE kits, and medicines. Moreover, he contended that bigger challenges would arise in the next few days considering that the lockdown period had been extended by 15 days.

Addressing BJP office bearers, Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "All of you know that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly increasing. We have commenced the work of ensuring that essential commodities are available to people during the lockdown period. Now, the lockdown has been extended by 15 days. Challenges such as meeting the shortage of essential commodities, creation of the supply chain will arise. There is also a question as to the treatment of patients afflicted by other diseases. Through this audio bridge, we are going to review the situation along with the office bearers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs of the worst-affected COVID-19 districts. All of you reached at least 40 lakh people. BJP workers have provided food, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, and medicines. There is going a big challenge for you in the next few days."

As #COVID19 patients are increasing day by day in Maharashtra,took a review of #Corona affected districts.@BJP4Maharashtra MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Mayors, District Presidents joined this audio bridge.

We reviewed #BJP4Seva works & discussed on additional efforts that can be taken.

Fadnavis hints at community transmission

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned the role of the state government for the permission given to the Wadhawan family to travel to Mahabaleshwar. This was in violation of the lockdown guidelines that prohibit inter-state travel barring for essential services. He also claimed that Mumbai and Maharashtra were moving towards community transmission. According to the latest data revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, there are 1895 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state with more than a thousand cases reported in Mumbai itself.

