Fadnavis Rues 'Mumbai Metro 3 Can't Start For 4 Yrs' Even As City Gets 2 New Lines Today

Even as two more lines of the Mumbai Metro will be inaugurated on Saturday, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lamented the delay in the underground Line-3 project. While the operational Line 1 covers the Versova to Ghatkopar route, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will flag off the Dahanukarwadi-Dahisar-Aarey stretch of the 2A and 7 lines today. Speaking to the media a day earlier, Fadnavis claimed that the impasse on the car shed issue will delay the commencement of operations for the Mumbai Metro Line-3 by at least 4 years thereby causing a lot of inconvenience to people.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "This is not a fight for claiming credit. The reason is that we are very happy that the work of these two Metro lines which was started by us is nearing completion now. The people of Mumbai also know the rapid pace at which we worked back then. In the last two years, the pace of the work was slow due to some reasons."

"80% of the work of the most important Metro line 3 of 40 km which goes from Colaba to SEEPZ has been completed. But that line can't start for the next 4 years because it has no car shed. If the car shed is built at Aarey, that line can start in 9 months. The government should try to start this line on a priority, otherwise, they will have to take the blame (for the delay) as well and Mumbaikars will have to face a lot of problems," he added.

Row over Mumbai Metro 3 car shed

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, over 90 of the tunnelling work has been completed. There has been a long dispute about the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the erstwhile Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

Widespread protests were held to protest against the Aarey land being used for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3. As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October 2019, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight. This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees till further orders.

While Uddhav Thackeray asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut after taking over as the CM in November 2019, a report submitted by a 4-member panel constituted by the MVA government in January 2020 recommended that Aarey was the best possible site for the construction of the car shed as the other alternative places were not financially viable. On October 11, 2020, the CM announced that the car shed will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the transfer of the 102-acres land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed.