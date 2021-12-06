Fadnavis Says India Follows Ambedkar's Vision, But 'narrow-minded Tendencies' Obstruct It

The country is moving in the direction set out by Dr BR Ambedkar, but some "narrow-minded" tendencies are attempting to derail it, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated, who did not name any party or leader. Fadnavis paid respect to Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, saying that they had previously heard a speech by the Constitution's architect, at an event in Pune, and that the same should be delivered in Parliament in light of the current situation. The BJP leader was allegedly pointing to instances of Parliamentary proceedings being disrupted.

Fadnavis remarked at the event, which was also attended by Union minister Narayan Rane, "He (Ambedkar) had said we can make the country great if we give up a narrow mindset and think of walking together on one path. The country is going ahead in that direction. But some narrow-minded tendencies are trying to throw it off that track."

According to the former Maharashtra chief minister, Ambedkar's Constitution contains answers to all of the country's challenges, and he praised the social reformer's contribution to a better literacy rate.

Know more about Babasaheb Ambedkar

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who fought societal prejudice against untouchables (Dalits) and championed women's and workers' rights. On April 14, 1891, he was born. He died on December 6, 1956. He protested economic and social discrimination against the untouchables (now Dalits) in Hindu society, who later abandoned Hinduism and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement. Dr Ambedkar served in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet as Chairman of the Constitution of India Drafting Committee and Minister of Law and Justice from 1947 to 1951.

In his early years, he worked as an economist, professor, and lawyer. His later life was characterized by his political activities, which included battling and negotiating for India's independence, publishing journals, advocating for Dalit political and social rights, and making significant contributions to the Indian state's foundation. In 1956, he converted to Buddhism, which sparked a wave of Dalit conversions. In 1990, Dr Ambedkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter