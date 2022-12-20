Fadnavis Says 'love Jihad' Cases Increasing In Maharashtra; Assures To Take Steps

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the 'Love Jihad' cases are increasing in the state. He stated that the Sena-BJP government will take steps in the interest of women.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Today in the House on Shraddha Walkar's case, it was the feeling of the House that (Love Jihad) cases are increasing. The occurrence of 'love jihad' can be seen on a large scale in Maharashtra."

He added, "An appropriate decision will be taken in the interest of women after studying laws on 'love jihad' made by other state governments."

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have introduced or proposed laws to prevent "forcible conversions" through interfaith marriage.

This incident could have been averted: Fadnavis on Shraddha's case

In the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM said that had the police probed Shraddha Walkar's complaint in 2020 her murder could gave been averted.

On November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar submitted a written complaint to Tulinj Police Station against Aaftab Amin Poonawala. She had stated that Aaftab had threatened to "kill and cut her into pieces".

"Investigations so far have revealed that there wasn't any political or outside pressure in the case. However, we are probing as to why she withdrew the complaint. There was a gap of one month between filing the complaint and withdrawing it," Fadnavis said.

He added, "Had the police investigated, this incident could have been averted. An inquiry has been ordered. We are inquiring as to why they did not act for so long."

Aaftab murdered Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his rented accommodation in south Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days.