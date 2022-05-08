Fadnavis Says Maha Govt 'surpassed All Limits Of Cruelty' As Navneet Rana Leaves Hospital

After meeting Navneet Rana at a hospital in Mumbai, from where she was discharged today, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said her health is getting stable but added that she was treated very badly, even worse than criminals. Earlier Fadnavis and MLA Ashish Shelar met the Rajya Sabha MP from Amravati, in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about her health.

The independent MP was hospitalised for Arthritis and Spondylitis related pain in the body, after a court in Mumbai released Navneet and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 after they threatened to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Fadnavis said, "Her health is getting stable now however she was treated very badly, even worse than criminals. The state government has surpassed all limits of cruelty in my opinion."

When asked about the Chief Minister's statement on making many revelations by removing the masks of many during his rally on May 14, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "It's good, the masks should be removed."

Earlier on May 7, Maharashtra BJP VP Chitra Wagh also met Navneet Rana to show support for her and tweeted:

खासदार नवनीत राणा यांची आज लीलावती इस्पितळात भेट घेतली



एका महिला खासदाराला ठाकरे सरकारने दिलेली अमानवीय वागणूक ऐकून अंगावर शहारे आले व मनात संतापाचा डोंब उसळला



हनुमानाचे नाव ऐकून फक्त रावणच एवढा सूडाने पेटला असेल



नवनीत राणा एकट्या नाहीत आणि अबलाही नाहीत हे विसरू नये सरकार ने.. pic.twitter.com/bns4cFpPPo — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) May 6, 2022

Navneet Rana challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections against her

Meanwhile, Navneet Rana, after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on May 8, Sunday, dared CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections against her. "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public," she said, adding, "If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime then I am ready to be in jail for ten years".

While the highlight of the entire saga of the arrest of the Rana couple was the way they were arrested from their residence after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence, it was also about the sedition charge imposed on them by the government of Maharashtra, which refuelled the debate around the topic. Senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, talking to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, said the charge of sedition against the Rana couple was a clear case of misapplication of the law and thereby misusing the sedition law.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Mahesh Jethmalani stated, "It's (Ranas' case) not a case of sedition, it's clearly misapplication. It's clearly overkill. In sedition is punishable with life imprisonment, so they wanted to make the charges very serious so that the Ranas' were compelled to move to sessions court."

(Image: @ShelarAshish/Twitter)