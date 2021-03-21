Fadnavis Says 'Pawar Telling Half-truths'; Reveals Another 'police Corruption Racket'

Retorting to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's comments on ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's letter, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday insisted that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh must step down and either a court-monitored probe or Central probe must be initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, he added that ex-Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to CM Thackeray on a bribery racket in police transfers, which was not acted upon. Claiming that Pawar was saying half-truths, Fadnavis said that the allegations were too grave to be ignored. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Fadnavis: 'Jaiswal sent CM, HM report'

"Jaiswal's report was given to both CM and Home Minister, but no action was taken. He took up a central deputation as no inquiry was made into the report he submitted exposing a massive bribery racket for favourable transfers in the police force in which Home Minister's name had cropped up several times. He had used proper channels and submitted a report to ACS Home and tapped several phones taking the court's permission. The findings from those tappings were shocking and a report was submitted, but no action was taken, but the Commissioner Intelligence was ousted and hence she was sent on Central deputation." READ | Maharashra BJP protests against Anil Deshmukh amid Param Bir's claims; demands resignation

He added, "The allegations made by Param Bir Singh are not new, these were made previously by Rashmi Shukla and Subodh Jaiswal. If action had been taken then, such a situation would have not occurred now. I am not surprised at why Sharad Pawar is claiming that Param Bir Singh's allegations were due to his transfer as Pawar is the founder of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He has taken a responsibility to defend irrespective of its behaviour."

Fadnavis: 'Pawar speaking half-truths'

Talking about Sachin Vaze's reinstatement, he said it was impossible that the CM and HM were not in the loop. Refuting Pawar's suggestions on a probe by ex-Mumbai DG Julio Ribeiro, he questioned if a retired police officer could probe into a sitting Home Minister. Vowing that the BJP will continue to protest till Home Minister resigns, he questioned both Thackeray and Ajit Pawar's silence on the issue. BJP has begun its protest in Mumbai and Nagpur, demanding Deshmukh's resignation.

"Vaze was reinstated by a committee headed by Param Bir Singh. But do the Home Minister and CM not know that a reinstated official cannot take up an executive post? Vaze was given the most important cases afterwards. It was given with the blessing of the CM and Home Minister. Pawar is saying half-truths and Param Bir Singh said the other half. Pawar's suggestion that Julio Ribeiro must probe into the issue. Will an ex-DG who retired 20 years ago probe into a sitting Home Minister. Does he have the power? This government should stop window-dressing. I have asked the CM, Dy CM about the WhatsApp chats which are irrefutable evidence, which cannot be ignored," he said.

He added, "Inquiry into these allegations is impossible without Home Minister's resignation. Who is operating the Home Minister? Is it Anil Deshmukh or Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab? Some NCP people have complained that Shiv Sena's interference is too much. The NIA will be able to give answers on Sachin Vaze's involvement. BJP will not stop protesting till Home Minister steps down and Maharashtra's image is restored. "

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be, while attaching several whatsapp messages with Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil.

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar. The NCP Supremo has echoed Deshmukh's stance, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.