Fadnavis Says Threat Message Warning Of 26/11-like Attack In Mumbai Taken 'very Seriously'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Saturday, said that the state government has taken the threat message from a Pakistani number about the 26/11-like terror attack in Mumbai "very seriously". He said that agencies have been asked to investigate the threat message.

"We have taken the case of the threat message (26/11-like terrorist attack on Mumbai) very seriously. Agencies have been informed of all measures to investigate the threat matter. Mumbai CP will give further details of the case," Fadnavis said.

Messages threatening 26/11-like attack came from number with Pak code: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, on Saturday, said that they have received messages threatening a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai from a Pakistani number. He informed about the development while addressing a press briefing in the wake of the city police's traffic wing receiving multiple text messages on its helpline number, threatening that an attack would be carried out and the financial capital witness explosions.

"Prima facie, the threat messages to blow up Mumbai like 26/11 came from a number that has Pakistan code," Phansalkar said.

The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India. "Phone number from India could be hacked from Pakistan. The crime branch started investigations to trace the number. In this context, registration of a case is underway at Worli Police Station in Mumbai. We are sharing all the information we have so far with ATS Maharashtra," the Mumbai CP said.

"We have taken the messages seriously. Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with Coast Guard," he added.

This development comes two days after a suspicious boat carrying weapons was found off a beach in Harihareshwar but Neptune Group, a maritime security firm, said that the weapons belonged to them.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has registered a case against unidentified persons in collection with the Yacht with weapons case. Three Ak-47 rifles and ammo were found in the boat. Fadnavis had informed that the name of the vessel was Lady Han and it was owned by an Australian woman.