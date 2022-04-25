In a big development on Sunday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla demanding strict action over the attack on BJP's Kirit Somaiya. Taking umbrage at the fact that Somaiya was attacked in the presence of police, he contended that the state machinery is not bothered about his safety despite the fact he enjoys Z security cover. Moreover, Fadnavis claimed that the Mumbai Police has been unable to crack down on the assailants owing to political pressure.

Devendra Fadnavis pointed out, "In reality, Kirit Somaiya had officially intimated to the police that he is going to the Khar Police Station to meet Independent MP Navneet Rana. Even after the meeting got over at the police station, he told the police that he is going to be attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside. That's why the crowd outside the police station should be dispersed. But the police didn't disperse the crowd and he was attacked. It is a highly objectionable and serious matter that such an attack took place in the presence of police and on the premises of the police station."

"Serious questions arise about the law and order situation in Maharashtra based on this sequence of events. This is sheer hooliganism in the garb of Mumbai Police. Even after Kirit Somaiya has been given Z security by the Centre, the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are not serious about his security. This is the third attack on him. Mumbai Police, the best police force in the country, is acting like the servant of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," the Leader of Opposition added in the letter.

He elaborated, "The Mumbai Police has not taken serious note of this incident until now. By doing so, Mumbai Police has indirectly supported the attack on Somaiya Ji. They have been unable to take any steps against the assailants owing to political pressure. Taking into account the crumbling law and order situation, the violation of basic rights of the opposition party and instability, I appeal to you to take serious note of this matter and take the strictest possible action."

Here is Fadnavis' full letter:

Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis writes a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding strict action in connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. pic.twitter.com/9UDBl7RXaB — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Attack on Kirit Somaiya

In a big controversy, Kirit Somaiya's SUV came under attack as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana on April 23. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack but the Bandra Police registered a bogus FIR in his name. On Monday, he met the Union Home Secretary along with other BJP leaders and sought action against the errant police personnel, an SIT investigation by an MHA team and registration of a fresh FIR by the CISF.