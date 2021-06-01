Fadnavis-Sharad Pawar 'courtesy' Meet Sets Off Speculation; Sena Denies Threat To MVA Govt

In the wake of Monday's meeting between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena stressed that there is no threat to the Maharashtra government. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut contended that Pawar must have advised the ex-Maharashtra CM on playing the role of an effective opposition leader. He said that Operation Lotus, a reference to BJP allegedly bringing down state governments by luring ruling party legislators, is not feasible in the state at present.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Devendra Fadnavis must have definitely received good advice from Sharad Pawar regarding the role of the opposition leader in a state. (He must have talked about) steps to be taken by an opposition leader during the pandemic and the need for cooperating with the MVA government". "Operation Lotus will neither happen in Bengal nor in Maharashtra," he added.

Fadnavis clarified earlier, "My meeting with Sharad Pawar was a courtesy meeting. He was recently admitted to the hospital where he underwent three operations. There was no political context to the meeting."

Rift within MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the State, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.

In the last few months, multiple Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government. In May 2020, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra. Congress has locked horns with Shiv Sena over numerous issues including the demand to rename Aurangabad. On various occasions, Congress has made it clear that it would not hesitate to quit the Maharashtra government if anyone speaks against its leadership.

Similarly, tensions between NCP and Shiv Sena reportedly escalated over the handling of the Vazegate scandal after the latter insisted on Anil Deshmukh's resignation as the Home Minister. Moreover, speculation was rife about a possible change of guard in Maharashtra after a secret meeting between Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ahmedabad in end-March. While NCP issued a denial, Shah response that "not all things can be made public" was perceived as an admission that the meeting did take place.