After the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Republic TV got exclusive inputs on the government formation in the state under BJP-rebel Shiv Sena on Thursday. Eknath Shinde has landed solo in Mumbai from Goa. The rebel Shiv Sena leader is headed to meet Devendra Fadnavis, purportedly with a letter of the MLAs in his support. The BJP, with the support, will stake a claim on the Maharashtra Government before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in a meeting at Raj Bhawan, scheduled for 3:30 pm. Thereafter, Fadnavis and Shinde will address a joint media briefing, Sources have told the channel.

Sources have further told that in total 38 MLAs will be sworn in as Ministers--21 from the BJP, and 13 from the rebel Shiv Sena. Fadnavis and Shinde will be sworn in as the Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at 7 pm.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns

The development comes after Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. On this occasion, he also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. In a televised address, while expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him.

Uddhav was written a letter to, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking the government to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30. A plea was moved in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s directions. However, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala in a brief order, said, "We are not staying the Floor Test."