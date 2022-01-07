Fadnavis Slams Congress For Trivialising PM Modi's Security Breach: 'Protestors From Cong'

Fuming at Congress leaders trivialising PM Modi's security breach, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday termed it 'shameless and immature'. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis alleged that the protestors were Congress workers and the state govt had knowingly allowed such a traffic jam to occur on the PM's route. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Fadnavis slams Nana Patole

"Knowingly allowing to protest in the route where PM Modi was to pass is condemnable. The protestors were Congress workers. The Punjab govt knowingly risked the Prime Minister's life. The statements of the Congress leaders after yesterday's incident in Punjab are the culmination of shamelessness and immaturity. PM Modi is elected to that post with the blessings of the nation. The country will never forgive those who conspire against them," said Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the PM had broken security protocol by changing his route. Countering BJP's demand for Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's resignation, Patole demanded the PM's resignation for risking his own life. He added that all this was to 'garner sympathy'.

"The PM had to go by the SPG route. But the chairs were empty there. And PM Narendra Modi started doing drama. It is his habit. He himself changed the route and faced security lacuna. BJP is demanding that Punjab CM should resign. This is a way of garnering sympathy. In reality, the PM committed the mistake of breaking the rules of SPG. That's why we demand that Narendra Modi should resign."

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. The Home Ministry has formed a 3 member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the incident. Moreover, the Punjab govt too has formed a high-level committee to probe the issue and the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended. Across India, multiple 'havans' have been performed for the PM's long life.