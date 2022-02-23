Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt For Backing Nawab Malik; 'defending A Man Who Is Funding Dawood'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, calling the ED's allegations against him 'grave'. Addressing a press conference shortly after Malik's 8-day remand to ED custody, the Maharashtra LoP asserted that the MVA Government was sending a 'wrong message' to the country by backing their Minister.

Presenting the facts of the case, Fadnavis stated that hundreds of crores worth of land was purchased by Nawab Malik via the underworld, and the woman whose land it was had informed the ED, that she didn't receive a penny. "The important thing to note here is that the person who forcibly took over the land is a 1993 Mumbai blast convict who is currently in jail, the other is the frontman of Hasina Parkar, through which Dawood would do terror funding and money-laundering," said Fadnavis.

He added, "This hundred of crores worth of land was just brought for Rs 30 lakh, and even that money did not go to the owners. The money went to Hasina Parkar, Dawood's sister, who handled his real estate business here. Where did the money to Haseena Parkar go? It went to Dawood, and what was it used for? Terror activities."

Fadnavis demands Malik's resignation, 'case related to national security'

It is a terrible precedent that the MVA government is defending a man who has been accused of funding Dawood Ibrahim, Devendra Fadnavis asserted. Given that the matter pertained to 'national security', the BJP leader urged all political parties to support the ED's probe into Malik's alleged D-Gang links.

"This is not a political move, but if someone conspires with the nation's enemy, then the ED should look into it and all political parties should support it. These are very grave allegations of funding Dawood's gang. He is arrested in terror funding," said Fadnavis.

"The entire government (Maharashtra government) is standing to save Malik and his ministerial post-- the person through which the country's enemy (Dawood) got help. The country demands an answer from this government. This is a case related to national security, he should immediately resign. I will expose MVA Government in coming days, that they are hiring false witnesses," the leader stated.

Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and Haseena Parker (the sister of Dawood Ibrahim) planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinity' over this criminal act.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday afternoon. The court will hear applications seeking permission to allow Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and home food tomorrow.