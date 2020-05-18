Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt For Reinstating Bureaucrat Who Allowed Wadhawans' Lockdown Jaunt

On Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for reinstating senior bureaucrat Amitabh Gupta who was sent on compulsory leave for facilitating the travel of scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan during the lockdown period. The BJP leader reiterated that Gupta couldn't have helped the Wadhawans without the instruction of someone in the state government. Thereafter, he demanded that the CBI should investigate the matter to uncover the person who instructed Gupta to help the Wadhawan brothers. In a notification issued earlier in the day, Gupta was named as the head of a committee to assist the police station staff in compiling the list of migrants who wish to travel back to their respective states.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has reinstated Amitabh Gupta who gave the transit pass to the Wadhawans- accused by the CBI and ED during the lockdown period. I had said this before- such a thing cannot be done by an officer like Amitabh Gupta on his own volition. This has happened on the instructions of someone in the government. From the manner in which the inquiry was speedily done and he was reinstated, It is very clear that Amitabh Gupta gave the letter on the instructions of someone. So, we demand a CBI probe to find out on whose instructions this letter was given. The government should answer whether this is Aghadi government or Wadhawan government?"

Wadhawans violate lockdown rules

In early April, 23 members of the Wadhawan family including the DHFL promoters reportedly travelled from a rented place in Khandala to Mahabaleshwar despite the ban on inter-district movement due to the nationwide lockdown. In a surprising turn of events, it emerged that the Wadhawans were able to reach Mahabaleshwar on producing a letter written by Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta. The letter stated that the Wadhawans were his family friends and travelling for a 'medical emergency'.

Subsequently, Gupta was sent on compulsory leave and Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik investigated the former's role in the matter. He resumed work on May 16 after being reportedly exonerated in the probe. Meanwhile, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan who were arrested by the CBI on April 26 were sent to judicial custody on May 10 for 14 days pertaining to their involvement in the Yes Bank scam. The ED has also charged them in the Yes Bank case and the alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

