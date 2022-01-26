Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt For Renaming Mumbai Garden After Tipu Sultan; 'Harassed Hindus'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as its ally Congress is set to inaugurate a sports complex in Mumbai named after 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Tipu Sultan is not the pride of India as he harassed Hindus.

"He harassed Hindus. Proposal of naming a municipal garden after Tipu Sultan is not appropriate. Why are they honouring a person who harassed Hindus? This decision should be cancelled. This government is not stable," he said.

The inauguration of the park in the name of Tipu Sultan on Republic Day by Congress leader and Mumbai City Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh in his Assembly constituency has sparked controversy.

Slamming MHA ally Shiv Sena, BJP leader and the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's party on whether it opposes or supports the move. "If you oppose it, then why not stop it? Or was it another compromise for power? Just like you abandoned Savarkar ji," Poonawalla said.

VHP protests against renaming Mumbai Garden after Tipu Sultan

The members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a massive protest against the re-naming of the municipal garden after the controversial figure. As per sources, heavy security has been deployed near the garden to prevent clashes or any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh said that there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years and today BJP sent its goons to defame the country. "Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British. Today's programme is for the inauguration of projects, why is BJP focussing on the name rather than talking about the development for people," he said.