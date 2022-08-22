Fadnavis Slams Owaisi Over 'Savarkar Apology' Barb: 'Talk About Tipu Sultan's Atrocities'

A war of words erupted between Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi over the contribution of Veer Savarkar to the freedom struggle. Speaking at a public gathering in Mahbubnagar recently, Owaisi described Tipu Sultan as a great freedom fighter and asserted that he fought 4 wars against the British whereas Savarkar apologised to the British on 4 occasions. Maintaining that Owaisi doesn't know anything about the country, Fadnavis exhorted him to talk about the alleged atrocities perpetrated on Hindus by Tipu Sultan.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "He should also talk about the number of atrocities committed by Tipu Sultan on Hindus. He cannot understand the history of Savarkar. How will he understand the history of Savarkar when he doesn't know anything about the country?"

Owaisi had opined, "Tipu was not against Hindus. Tipu was against the British. Tipu was against every person irrespective of faith who wanted to accept the slavery of the British. Tipu did not want to do slavery but wanted to free this country from the slavery of the British. Tipu is a great freedom fighter of India. That's why the framers of the Constitution put Tipu's photo along with the Jhansi Ki Rani in the first copy of the Constitution. So, for those people who are having a debate between Tipu and Savarkar, there cannot be any comparison with Tipu."

The debate over Veer Savarkar's role

Owaisi's remarks come at a juncture when there have been multiple protests and clashes over posters of Veer Savarkar in Karnataka. Though Congress has consistently lampooned him, it had a radically different stance at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then PM Indira Gandhi herself praised him. A day earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stressed that the debate over Savarkar's role must not translate into law and order issues.