Fadnavis Slams Sena Over Akbaruddin Owaisi Visiting Aurangzeb's Tomb; 'Have Some Shame'

Amid ricocheting chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis delivered a fiery speech on Sunday where he lamented the shift in Shiv Sena's stance from late party chief Balasaheb Thackeray's tenure to CM Uddhav Thackeray's.

Addressing BJP's Mahasankalp Sabha in Mumbai, Fadnavis tore into the party for labelling Hanuman Chalisa as 'sedition' and standing by those who bow their heads to the grave of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb - who was responsible for torturing Chhatrapati Sambhaji to death.

"My question is did Hindu Hriday Samrat, Shiv Sena patriarch Shri Balasaheb ever imagine that under his son's rule, chanting Hanuman Chalisa would be sedition against the state and going and bowing in front of Aurangzeb's grave would be the state etiquette? Could he have ever thought this?" asked Fadnavis.

"People talk about Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the mighty warrior, who was a lion and gave his life for the nation. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was tortured and killed by Aurangzeb. Aurangazeb did not say give me your kingdom, or fort, or property, he would just tell Sambhaji to convert to Islam, and change his religion. That same king Sambhaji told him, even if I have to give my life, I will, but I will not give you my freedom or religion," said the leader.

Devendra Fadnavis slams Owaisi

Recalling the history of how Chhatrapati Sambhaji was tortured to death, the ex-Maharashtra CM remarked that today, parties like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by the Owaisis were visiting Aurangzeb's tomb and bowing before it, yet Shiv Sena, the ruling party in Maharashtra was silent. His remarks come after AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the tomb of Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Aurangabad on Thursday.

"The murderer of the same king Sambhaji, Aurangzeb, his grave was visited by Akbaruddin Owaisi in Aurangabad. He bowed his head before him, and you stand there and watch him do that. Have some shame," said Devendra Fadnavis.

#WATCH | Asadudin Owaisi goes and pays tribute to Aurangzeb on his grave and you keep seeing that, you should feel ashamed of it. Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb...: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/odneDyNvtZ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

He also defended Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana, remarking that the duo was unaware that the Maharashtra Government already knew two significant lines from Hanuman Chalisa.

"They work on those 2 lines--Ram duare tum rakhavare hot na aagya binu pesaare. Which is why in 24 months, properties have been readied, and Yashvant Yadav has given a Rs 50 lakh watch to his 'Matoshree'," Fadnavis jibed.