Fadnavis Slams Sena's Politicisation Of Bandra Gathering; Appeals To Maharashtra Govt

On Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the gathering of thousands of 'migrant workers' in Bandra, Mumbai as a "very serious incident". He stated that it was the responsibility of the state government to provide facilities such as food. According to him, BJP leaders had been informing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government about the lack of arrangements for migrant workers for the last few days.

He called upon the Maharashtra government to learn from this and ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future. At the same time, Fadnavis indirectly hit out at Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray who had blamed the Centre for the plight of the migrant workers. Stressing that the fight against COVID-19 was not political, he requested the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to show seriousness in this battle.

Read: Bandra: Sena Blames Centre For 'migrant Workers' Gathering, Says ‘they Want To Go Home’

Read: PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

The Bandra incident

Earlier in the day, thousands of 'migrant labourers' gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was 'a protest by the migrant workers' against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 1036 Cured; 1211 Cases & 31 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hrs

Read: Bandra: Sena Blames Centre For 'migrant Workers' Gathering, Says ‘they Want To Go Home’