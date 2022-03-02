Maharashtra LoP and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday censured the Maha Vikas Aghadi government stating that the state cabinet is standing to save Nawab Malik, who was allegedly involved in money laundering with the Dawood gang.

"What had never happened in Maharashtra or the country before, can now be seen happening here. The entire state cabinet and state government is standing to save Nawab Malik who was involved in money laundering with bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim," Fadnavis told the media.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said it is unfortunate that the government, whose chief is a Shiv Sena leader, is standing behind somebody who destroyed Mumbai.

"Nawab Malik should resign, we will fight for this in the Assembly," the former CM reiterated.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been aggressively demanding Malik's resignation, asserting that he has no moral right to remain a minister. The party has threatened to disrupt the upcoming state Budget session unless he is sacked from the Cabinet.

NCP spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik was apprehended on February 23 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

BJP threatens to disrupt Budget Session

With the Budget session commencing on March 3, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil contended that BJP will continue its protests as long as Malik remains a Minister.

"The MVA is backing Nawab Malik, who has been arrested for money laundering for international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim who killed hundreds of people by carrying out bomb blasts in Mumbai. This is akin to supporting Dawood Ibrahim. CM Uddhav Thackeray should ask Nawab Malik to resign by Wednesday, March 2. BJP will not let the Assembly session function if his resignation is not sought," declared Patil.

Coming out in defense of Nawab Malik, NCP's state unit president Jayant Patil has said that it is not mandatory to seek the resignation of any minister until the crime is proven.

The Bombay High Court is set to hear a plea by Malik seeking the quashing of the money laundering case against him. Noting the urgency in the matter, the court observed that the matter will be heard by a bench headed by Justice SB Shukre today.

(With inputs from agency)