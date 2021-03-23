Fadnavis Submits 'evidence' Of Maha Police Transfer Racket To Home Secy; Seeks CBI Probe

In a big development on Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted the evidence of the police transfer racket in Maharashtra to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. Speaking to the media in Delhi, the ex-Maharashtra CM revealed that Bhalla had assured him that the government will adopt an appropriate course of action. Questioning the state government on whom it sought to protect by suppressing State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla's detailed report, he demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Going a step further, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly revealed that BJP can also approach the courts if the need arises. Rebutting NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik who cast aspersions on the claims in the report, he maintained that the phone tapping was done legally with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home)'s permission. On this occasion, Fadnavis also took a dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for not responding to the recent controversies- whether it is the transfer racket or ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I handed over all the evidence to the Home Secretary in a sealed envelope. I also gave him a full briefing of the information I have. And I have demanded a CBI probe. The Home Secretary said that he will examine this and the government will take appropriate action." READ | MP Navneet Rana alleges 'Sena MP threatened me' after she raised Vaze in LS; Sena refutes

"What Nawab Malik said is totally false. If you see the entire file, the interception was done with the permission of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). After that, the DGP gave the report to the Additional Chief Secretary. And I have the credible information that the Chief Minister has seen the report and has listened to some of the interceptions too," the BJP leader added.

Fadnavis alleges police transfer racket

Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Fadnavis announced that he possessed 6.3 GB of data comprising phone recordings and documents regarding the transfer and posting of police officers in Maharashtra. As per a communication shared by him dated August 25, 2020, Rashmi Shukla informed Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Affirming that the purpose of the telephonic surveillance was to curtail the commitment of crime, she stressed that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals.

The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. Thereafter, Jaiswal allegedly recommended that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter. According to Fadnavis, all officials mentioned in the transcripts of the intercepted calls got the same postings as desired. Moreover, he claimed that the CM did not take any action on this report to "save his government" and instead, the state government transferred Shukla from the post. At present, she is serving as the Additional Director General of the CRPF.