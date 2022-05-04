Fadnavis Suffering From Amnesia, Says NCP After His Babri, 1857 Mutiny Comments

The NCP on Wednesday took a dig at Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his comments that he was present when the Babri Masjid was razed in Ayodhya in 1992 and also remarks that he might have fought alongside 1857 independence war heroes Tatya Tope or Rani Lakshmibai if there had there been a previous birth of him.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto sarcastically said in a statement that the Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly will now have to write down who he is like actor Aamir Khan's character in the 2008 Hindi flick 'Ghajini' did.

Khan had portrayed in the film the character of a business magnate who suffers from short-term memory loss. His character is shown using tattoos on his body and notes to remember his goal.

Launching a full-blown attack on the ruling Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva, Fadnavis had on May 1 claimed he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri masjid was brought down, and claimed no Sena leader was there during the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday that he might have fought alongside 1857 mutiny heroes Tatya Tope or Rani Laxmibai had there been a previous birth of him.

The former CM made the comment while hitting back at Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for criticising him over his Babri structure-related comment.

According to a news report, Thackeray had -- while reacting to the Babri structure-related claim made by Fadnavis -- quipped on Monday that the BJP leader might as well have made a contribution during the 1857 mutiny.

“Devendra Fadnavisji now will have to write down who he is like Aamir Khan did in Ghajini," Crasto said.

“It seems he has contracted amnesia as sometimes he says he was present when the Babri mosque was being brought down and now he is saying he might as well have fought alongside Tatya Tope in the 1857 mutiny,” he added.

Crasto attributed Fadnavis's comments to the "shock originating from the BJP losing power in the state".

The BJP had fought the 2019 Assembly polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena and the combine had secured a majority in the Lower House.

The two parties, however, severed ties following differences over sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The Shiv Sena later formed the present Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state with the NCP and the Congress.