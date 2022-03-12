Fadnavis Summoned By Mumbai Police In Connection To Rashmi Shukla Phone Tapping Case

Cracking down on the BJP, Mumbai police has summoned LoP Devendra Fadnavis to BKC police station at 11 AM on Saturday, seeking information regarding the phone-tapping case. Asserting that he will go to police station, Fadnavis said he will provide any information needed by the police. Fadnavis has released a letter by ex-Commissioner Rashmi Shukla alleging a job postings scam.

Fadnavis summoned by Mumbai police

"As LoP, I have privilege to not reveal where did I get the info from but I was Home Minister once & I understand my responsibility. If an offence was falsely registered & if Police wants some help, I will respond. So, I will go to the Police Station tomorrow," said Fadnavis.

Slamming the MVA govt for 'protecting the scamsters', Fadnavis alleged that they were concentrating on targetting the accusers instead of probing the job postings scam. "Had the govt caught the scamsters and those who are being probed by CBI on time and not brushed the matter under the carpet for 6 months, then I need not have exposed it. Govt wants to protect them & somebody who exposed this is being called to the Police Station,"said Fadnavis.

Job Postings scam Vs Phone tapping

The controversy came to the fore when ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis released the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal. As per the letter, Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects - including top politicians Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade, and Ashish Deshmukh - were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed.

Moreover, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers and that highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity was present - demanding a probe into it. A day later, Jaiswal recommended to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter, but Kunte denied it. Instead, he accused Shukla of misusing the permission obtained for phone tapping under the Indian Telegram Act, filing an FIR against her.

Observing that no malpractice could be established in the report of the ex-State Intelligence Commissioner report, Kunte concluded that strict action can be taken against her if it is proven that she leaked the "top secret" letter. In response, Shukla has moved the Bombay HC challenging the case and has been granted protection from arrest until March 25. BJP has slammed the probe stating that 'the government has lost its senses'.