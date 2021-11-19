Fadnavis Takes Dig At Sharad Pawar; 'Should Check Facts & Avoid Making Divisive Comments'

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and asked him to have checked facts before censuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a mega gathering of Tribals in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal earlier this week.

Fadnavis mentioned certain remarks made by Pawar accusing him of working to divide tribals. Pointing to the NCP Chief, the BJP leader said that the veteran politician should be careful in sharing the stage at public events so as to avoid being seen with people having dubious backgrounds.

Pawar claims PM Modi referred to Tribal community as "Vanvasi"

Taking to Twitter, Pawar lashed out at Prime Minister Modi, saying that the Prime Minister was attending an Adivasi Sammelan (tribal gathering) in Bhopal two days back where surprisingly, the word Adivasi was not used anywhere. Pawar rued that the word Vanvasi (forest dwellers) was used instead and said that the word is not acceptable to the Adivasi community. The community has insisted on being described as Moolniwasi (indigenous people). "We are indigenous, so don't call us forest dwellers, says the tribal community," Pawar mentioned.

"आम्ही मूलनिवासी आहोत, त्यामुळे आम्हाला वनवासी म्हणू नका", असे आदिवासी समाजाचे म्हणणे आहे. आज आपल्याला पर्यावरणाचा समतोल साधायचा असेल तर वनसंपत्ती, जंगल याचे रक्षण केले गेले पाहीजे. आदिवासी समाज हा जल, जंगल आणि जमीन या तीन गोष्टींचे संवर्धन करत आहे. pic.twitter.com/XxislCcw72 — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 18, 2021

Fadnavis shares clip, shows PM mentioned community as 'Adivasi'

On the other hand, responding to the remark made by Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis shared a clip of the Prime Minister's speech at the event, where PM Modi made a reference to the tribal community and used the word 'Adivasi'.

Fadnavis lambasts Pawar: Avoid making "divisive" comments

The former BJP Chief Minister Fadnavis, in his tweet, said, "Sharad Pawarji, statements made by tall leaders like you should know and check the facts and exact information.

PM Modi in his speech used the words Janjati and Adivasi, unlike what you are claiming. Fadnavis said the former Union minister should avoid making "divisive" comments.

Such language and statements made by you are an attempt to divide tribal people, said the BJP leader.

PM Modi marks presence at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event

The event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was organised on November 15 marking the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day).

Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, PM Modi said, "Bhagwan Birsa Munda and countless other freedom fighters fought for freedom so that our people can take their own decisions and empower the weak. They also spoke against social evils," and added that the Government of India "is committed to doing everything possible to protect and celebrate the glorious tribal culture."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI