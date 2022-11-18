Fadnavis Takes On Rahul Gandhi With Mega List Of Historical Congress-UPA Savarkar Praise

After Rahul Gandhi repeatedly targeted late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday presented some historical facts to the Congress leader. He also shared a mega list of praise for Savarkar from former Congress Prime Ministers, leaders and a UPA ally.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear and a letter ending with 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant'. On Tuesday, he called Savarkar a Symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a thread on Twitter, Fadnavis shared a letter by Mahatma Gandhi, written to Lord Chelmsford, where he said 'your excellency's obedient servant, MK Gandhi'. "Have you read this letter from our respected Mahatma Gandhi? Does it have the same last lines you wanted me to read?" Fadnavis asked.

राहुल जी,

कल आपने मुझे एक पत्र की अंतिम पंक्तियाँ पढ़ने को कहा था,

चलो, अब कुछ दस्तावेज़ आज मैं आपको पढ़ने देता हूँ।

हम सब के आदरणीय महात्मा गांधी जी का यह पत्र आपने पढ़ा ?

क्या वैसी ही अंतिम पंक्तियाँ इस में मौजुद है, जो आप मुझे पढ़वाना चाहते थे?#VeerSavarkar @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/hwtDtuB1ws — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 18, 2022

He also shared letters from former Congress Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao praising Savarkar. "She (Indira Gandhi) called Veer Savarkar Ji the pillar of the freedom movement and the forever remembered son of India," the BJP leader said, adding, "PV Narasimha Rao says Swatantryaveer Savarkar was an intense nationalist."

"Paying tribute to Swatantryaveer Savarkar, Indira Gandhi had said, 'Savarkar is the word for courage and patriotism," he added.

Fadnavis shares UPA ally Sharad Pawar's letter of praise for 'great leader' Savarkar

The Deputy CM also shared a video and letter of UPA ally and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's praise for "great leader" Savarkar. "Just read and listen to what Sharad Pawar, who holds a special place in the politics of Maharashtra, says about Veer Savarkar ji... In this letter, he mentions two life imprisonments," he told Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing supporting documents, he also said that the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan and late Congress leader Balasaheb Desai also lauded the late Hindutva ideologue.

"Not only Congress party, a big communist leader Shripad Amrit Dange had said... Veer Savarkar was the proto-revolutionary. It was his inspiration, due to which the glorious festival of Independence Day started," Fadnavis said.

Moreover, the BJP leader narrated that then-President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had said, "Veer Savarkarji accepted many amazing paths for freedom, his character will always guide the new generations."

Fadnavis asked Rahul Gandhi if he is giving statements against Savarkar for his vote bank. "In fact, the more it is condemned, the less it is," he said.