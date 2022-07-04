Fadnavis To Chair Meet With Shinde, Piyush Goyal; Portfolio Allocation On Cards: Sources

In a key political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a pivotal meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, July 4. The meeting will also have Union Minister Piyush Goyal in attendance and will take place at Fadnavis' residence at 7 PM. Sources have revealed that the meeting is being convened to discuss cabinet portfolio sharing.

Earlier, Republic TV had reported that Shinde dialled Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, offering his party a position in the cabinet as well. Sources revealed that Shinde's Shiv Sena proposed two cabinet seats to Thackeray's MNS, an offer that comes after the two leaders have been in talks for a while.

A late-night meeting was also held on July 3 where Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed all BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai. Notably, the 4-day-old Shinde camp-BJP government is going to face the crucial floor test today. Senior leaders such as state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pravin Darekar, Deepak Kesarkar and Bharat Gogawale were present on the occasion.

Shinde camp's first big win

In a big boost for the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on July 3. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi. A total of 11 MLAs including 7 NCP legislators were not present during the Assembly session when the voting took place. Later in the day, ending weeks-long of drama, Narwekar reinstated the Maharashtra CM as the Sena's Legislative Party leader and approved the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the party chief whip in the place of Sunil Prabhu.

"This has been done acting on the objection raised by you via a letter dated June 22, 2022," read the letter, issued by the Vidhan Sabha.

In the backdrop of the Legislative Council elections, as the MLAs of Shiv Sena went incommunicado, one of the first steps taken by supremo Uddhav Thackeray was to change the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislative Party, which had further triggered the rebellion.