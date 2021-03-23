Fadnavis To Give 6.3 GB On Alleged Maharashtra Transfer Racket To MHA; Says CM Didn't Act

In a massive revelation, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed to have explosive evidence to prove more aspects of the mammoth Vazegate scandal and leveled some sensational charges of corruption against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday.

Amid growing controversy over the allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis announced that he possesses 6.3 GB of phone-recording data and crucial documents pertaining to an alleged racket of transfer and posting of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police allegedly on the instructions of Deshmukh, along the lines of what Param Bir Singh has alleged in his plea to the Supreme Court where he has sought a CBI inquiry into his former superior Deshmukh's 'misdeeds'.

Fadnavis claimed that junior officers in the police force were being advanced or promoted and those at significant posts were being transferred on the directions of the state Home Minister in a grievous abuse of power. The BJP leader also said that the corrupt malpractices by Anil Deshmukh were flagged by former DGP Subodh Jaiswal in August 2020, who then brought it to the notice of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but no action was taken.

"Commissioner of Intelligence had sent a report of intercepted calls regarding a transfer racket to Maharashtra DGP last August. When the DG inquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to Home Minister. He then forwarded a full report on the posting racket to CM Uddhav Thackeray. The CM expressed concern about the activity but took no action on it. READ | MVA Govt may form panel to probe Param Bir's claims; HM Deshmukh may dig into ex-CP's past The CM, in a way, covered the scandal to safeguard his government. The then DGP Jaiswal understood that this was wrong and hence opted for Central Deputation. I have data of 6.3 GB containing all that information," Fadnavis revealed in a press conference.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly claimed that the call recordings include the names of several IPS officers, senior leaders, and politicians allegedly involved in the racket spearheaded by the state Home Minister.

"This MVA Govt did not take any action on these severe and sensitive allegations. Instead it transferred the intelligence Commissioner. All officials mentioned in these transcripts got same postings. I am going to Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary for this today," Fadnavis said, adding that he wouldn't make them public as they are sensitive.

The sensational allegations by Fadnavis are similar to, and perhaps the same as those flagged by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his petition to the Supreme Court demanding a fair CBI investigation in the acts of Anil Deshmukh and his "abuse of the official position of the Home Minister."

Param Bir seeks CBI probe into Anil Deshmukh's 'malpractices'

In his petition, Param Bir Singh has informed about the various meetings chaired by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh towards the end of February with Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU) Sachin Vaze in the presence of his personal secretary. Further, the former Mumbai Police CP has claimed that his transfer to DG of Home Guards was politically influenced and was moved by certain leaders who he claimed were aggrieved by his revelations on Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh of abusing his power as Home Minister for calling and directly instructing police officers for 'extorting money from establishments across Mumbai and from other sources and for interfering in investigations. Param Bir Singh demanded a fair CBI investigation to probe Deshmukh's abuse of the office of Home Minister. Further, Param Bir Singh also informed SC that he had shared the details of Anil Deshmukh's alleged malpractice with CM Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders of the government. This is besides the explosive letter that Param Bir Singh had written to the CM on Saturday in which he made his claim about Deshmukh allegedly setting a Rs 100 crore extortion target for Sachin Vaze.

(Credit: PTI/ANI)