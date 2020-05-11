Fadnavis Urges MVA Govt To Ensure Free Intra-state Transport Of Migrant Workers & Students

In a video message on Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to provide free bus service to ensure the smooth movement of migrant workers desirous of returning to another district within the state. He contended that this facility should be also extended to students stranded in cities who want to go back to their native place. Earlier in the day, state Transport Minister Anil Parab revealed that 3000 migrant workers had been transported to their respective districts in Maharashtra on May 10. Moreover, he added that approximately 5000 labourers hailing from other states had been safely dropped at the state border via 250 buses.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The state government should provide free ST bus transport to those migrant workers desirous to return to their native district. Along with this, many students are stranded in several cities in the state. Those students who want to return to their village should be provided free ST bus service."

आज राज्याच्या सीमेवर अडकलेल्या महाराष्ट्रातील सुमारे ३००० मजुरांना त्यांच्या जिल्ह्याच्या ठिकाणी सुखरूप पोहचविण्यात आले.या सर्व प्रवासात सोशल डिस्टनसिंगचे नियम पाळण्यात आले होते.तसेच सर्व मजूरांना आवाहन आहे की त्यांनी धोकादायक पद्धतीचा वापर न करता एसटीने सुरक्षित प्रवास करावा. pic.twitter.com/h1qjSf8t22 — Anil Parab (@advanilparab) May 10, 2020

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 67,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 20,917 patients have recovered while 2206 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health mentioned that 4213 new cases and 97 casualties had been reported in the last 24 hours. After 1,559 persons recovered in the same period, India's COVID-19 recovery rate surged to 31.15%.

The total number of recoveries is 20917, 44029 people are under active medical supervision. In last 24 hours, there were 4213 new cases & 1559 recoveries. Recovery rate is now at 31.15%. Total number of cases is at 67,152: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cVWiV9fOvn — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

