Fadnavis Urges MVA Govt To Ensure Free Intra-state Transport Of Migrant Workers & Students

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis urged the MVA government to provide free bus transport to stranded migrant workers and students to their native place in Maharashtra.

Akhil Oka
Fadnavis

In a video message on Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to provide free bus service to ensure the smooth movement of migrant workers desirous of returning to another district within the state. He contended that this facility should be also extended to students stranded in cities who want to go back to their native place. Earlier in the day, state Transport Minister Anil Parab revealed that 3000 migrant workers had been transported to their respective districts in Maharashtra on May 10. Moreover, he added that approximately 5000 labourers hailing from other states had been safely dropped at the state border via 250 buses. 

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The state government should provide free ST bus transport to those migrant workers desirous to return to their native district. Along with this, many students are stranded in several cities in the state. Those students who want to return to their village should be provided free ST bus service."

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 67,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 20,917 patients have recovered while 2206 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health mentioned that 4213 new cases and 97 casualties had been reported in the last 24 hours. After 1,559 persons recovered in the same period, India's COVID-19 recovery rate surged to 31.15%. 

