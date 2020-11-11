Fadnavis Welcomes Arnab Goswami's Release, Slams Maha Govt For Trying To 'snub Voices'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday lauded the Supreme Court's judgment granting interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, slamming the Maharashtra government for trying to snub voices of criticism. "The way in which this Maharashtra Government has treated Arnab Goswami, it reminded me of an emergency. Anyone who opposes them, they try to snub their voices, this is not how a democracy functions," said Devendra Fadnbavis.

"You need a court's permission to reopen the investigation. There is law in this country. You ignore that and use brutality to treat a journalist like a criminal take him from one jail to another. The way in which the Supreme Court showed them the ground, I welcome their order," he added.

MVA Government's behaviour in Maharashtra reminds us of emergency times. I welcome Hon Supreme Court's judgement today to protect fundamental rights and democracy.#ArnabGoswami https://t.co/Ld09LNIzAm pic.twitter.com/ABCZbfl816 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 11, 2020

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

On late Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 7 days in judicial custody. This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. After showing the victory sign, Arnab got out of his car and triumphantly proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the apex court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later.

