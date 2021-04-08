Fadnavis Welcomes SC's Rejection Of MVA Pleas; Claims 'extortion Racket Will Be Exposed'

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order rejecting the petitions of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the MVA government. Challenging the Bombay HC order directing a CBI preliminary probe against him, Deshmukh had questioned the conduct of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and contended that his extortion charges cannot be taken at face value. According to Fadnavis though, both the NCP leader and the state government erred in approaching the apex court in the first place. Moreover, he predicted that a CBI investigation will uncover the entire "extortion racket" in the state.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The honourable Bombay High Court had very clearly said that it is a high-profile matter involving allegations levelled against a Minister. That's why it ordered a CBI probe. There was no question of going to the Supreme Court against this order. But they went to the Supreme Court. The observation and order by the Supreme Court have sent a message to the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders who were making tall claims. After this verdict, I am confident that CBI will conduct its investigation and the extortion racket will be exposed." READ | Anil Deshmukh resigns: Fadnavis questions CM's silence; says 'More names will come out'

No relief from SC

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the HC order. During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the High Court heard the arguments of the Advocate General on maintainability without giving the chance to the state government to file a counter. Representing Deshmukh, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lamented that his client was not heard and stressed that Singh's claims had no evidentiary value.