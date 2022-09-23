Fadnavis Won't Be Cowed As Uddhav’s Sena Gets Dussehra Rally Nod; Issues Challenge

After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was granted permission to hold a rally between October 2 and October 6 by the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 23 said that the court's order will be followed. Addressing the media, Fadnavis informed that the state government is taking all the necessary measures to ensure law and order.

Accusing Uddhav-led Sena of corruption in BMC, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, "We want to bring transparency in BMC. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has done a lot of corruption in the Municipal Corporation in the last several years." He further showcased his confidence in their government's win in the upcoming BMC elections. Fadnavis asserted, "We will win BMC elections this year. We want to bring transparency in the system."

Fadnavis' comments came after the Bombay High Court on September 23 allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The High Court also observed that the Municipal Corporation misused its powers in deciding the application of petitioners.

BMC denied nod to Uddhav’s Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moved the High Court after it was denied permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. In its plea, the Uddhav-led Sena pointed out that the party has been holding the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park since 1966, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in the country.

Following this, the Thackeray fraction also sought permission from the corporation to hold its rally at the MMRDA ground, however, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on September 22 vowed to hold the event at the Shivaji Park.

BMC in its letters rejecting the applications cited remarks by the Shivaji Park Police Station that "if any one of the applicants (Uddhav camp and Shinde camp) is granted permission to hold the rally, this may create a serious problem of law and order."

