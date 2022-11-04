'Failed Govts': Piyush Goyal Slams CMs Kejriwal & Mann Over Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Delhi's rising pollution levels and stubble burning issues and called both state governments "failed".

Speaking to reporters about Delhi's severe air quality and stubble burning in Punjab, Piyush Goyal said, "The central government has always provided assistance and will continue to provide so. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav explained in detail how Delhi and Punjab governments did not utilise the assistance given to them by the Centre. The machine they bought did not work well. The ‘slogan and publicity' doing government in Delhi has now come to Punjab also. Both governments are failed governments. Both governments are unable to answer the public."

Slamming the AAP for not fulfilling the promise made to the people, Goyal said, "Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will have to give answers to the people. The condition that has been created in both states is serious and people are very upset with this." When asked about Kejriwal taking responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry said that it is the old tactic of the AAP chief. "The Kejriwal government have crossed the limit and the people of Delhi won’t forgive him," Goyal said.

'Air pollution is an issue of the whole of North India': Kejriwal urges Centre to intervene

On November 4, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann did a press briefing on Delhi's air pollution issue. Citing the names of places in the Northern part of India where the pollution levels are either severe or very poor, Kejriwal said, “It’s an issue of the whole of north India. AAP is not the only one that is responsible for it. It’s not that the Delhi and Punjab governments are responsible for it alone. There are many reasons for it. Some are locals and some are regional."

Further, the AAP supremo said, "The central government must come forward and take steps so to save north India from air pollution... We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. It’s not a time for finger-pointing or blame game. They say we are responsible, we say they are responsible- but people will get no relief from this. People need solutions. We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab. But farmers are not responsible for it. When farmers will get solutions, they will stop stubble burning."

"If stubble burning is taking place in Punjab, our government is responsible for it... By the next year, stubble-burning cases will be reduced because of the actions taken by the Punjab government," Kejriwal said.

During the press brief, CM Kejriwal announced that from November 5, all primary schools in Delhi will remain shut owing to air pollution. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," the Delhi CM said.

It is pertinent to mention that the pollution level in Delhi remains in the severe plus category for the second day in a row as the national capital chokes with the worsening levels of air pollution. Adding to the deterioration of Delhi's air condition, 2,666 cases of farm fires have been reported in the last 24 hours in Punjab.

Image: ANI, PTI