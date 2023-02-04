'Failure Of State Govt' Says Owaisi On Assam Police Crackdown On Child Marriage

All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on January 4 spoke about the Assam police crackdown on child marriage and said “This is the failure of the state and what will the girl do who got married earlier?”

“What will the girl do who has been married earlier, who will take care of them? It doesnt matter to which religion she belongs to,” he said.

“It's a biased government for Muslims in the state. And why is the government not opening schools?” he further questioned.

Detention of over 87 suspects in the crackdown

The Bongaigaon police have detained 87 more suspects in connection with a significant crackdown on underage weddings in Assam under the POCSO and PCMA. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, gave the order to begin the statewide campaign. All those who had been arrested had to appear before the court.

The Karimganj district police also detained 79 people who were allegedly involved in child marriage, and a total of 92 cases have been filed in connection with the case at various police stations throughout the districts.

Additional police action on the way: CM Sarma

Assam's chief minister, Biswa Sarma, disclosed on Friday that the state police are investigating more than 4,000 cases connected to the issue.

"The Assam government is steadfast in its determination to eradicate the problem of child marriage in the state. 4,004 cases have been reported by Assam police so far across the state, and additional police action is likely in the coming days. Beginning on February 3, the cases will be handled. I ask for everyone's help," the CM continued.

Administration urges for everyone’s support

The state cabinet made the decision to undertake a huge crackdown on the threat last month and asked for everyone's support in the effort.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was also enacted, which attempted to charge men who married girls under the age of 14.

Assam at the top in infant deaths

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, Assam has a high prevalence of maternal and newborn death, with child marriage serving as the main contributing factor.