'Fake Allegations Against Real Leaders': Kejriwal As ED Questions Manish Sisodia In Tihar

As a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal claimed that 'fake allegations' had been leveled by PM Modi against 'true leaders' like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. "If you will also think that PM Modi is not doing the correct thing, then after celebrations of Holi, please pray to God with me," said Kejriwal.

'Modi ji leveled false allegations': Kejriwal

“After 75 years of independence such a person came who transformed the whole school infrastructure and the system, the poor kids got education like rich kids, that person is Manish Sisodia. After 75 years of Independence a person came who changed the whole condition of government hospitals and that person is Satyendar Jain,” said the Chief Minister.

“On the other hand, there’s a person who took all the money of the common people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji leveled false allegations on real leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and put them behind the bars,” he added.

Notably, the former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation and for being evasive on questions from central agency. Sisodia will be produced before the court physically on March 20 on the expiration of his judicial custody.

AAP's letter to PM Modi

It is pertinent to note that major opposition parties in India have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 5, alleging misuse of central agencies by the government. The opposition leaders have also gone on to mention that the country's democratic values are threatened under the authoritarian regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

"In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme. The mandate given by the people should be respected even if it was in favour of a party whose ideology was contrary to yours," the letter read.