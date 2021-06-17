Fake Hate Video Case: Republic Tracks Down Booked SP Neta Ummed Pahalwan; Watch This

Shortly after Ghaziabad police filed a FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisis in connection with a crackdown on the fake Ghaziabad hate video, Republic Media Network on Thursday tracked the SP neta. While speaking to Republic TV via video call, Ummed Pahalwan said, "I told whatever I was informed by Chacha. I have proof relating to this fake hate video and I am ready to surrender."

'The FIR which the old man (Abdul Samad Saifi ) wrote, I took that to the Police station. I did not add or remove any information from the FIR. Whatever the old man said, I conveyed the same.' When asked what he told the Police, the SP leader said that in this case of fake hate video, he helped the police many times but in turn the police betrayed him. "I tried to keep this incident hidden for a very long time."

Fake Hate Video Case: Republic TV speaks to SP leader Ummed Pahalwan

When asked about his motive behind hiding this assault video for such a long time, Ummed Pahalwan said that he did not want to matter to come to the surface in a way that it gets communal colour to it. Speaking further, he claimed, "This is why I secretly got the investigation done. My only motive was to see the culprit behind the bars."

The SP neta asked, "If the motive was to create communal tension then did any Muslim hurled abuses at Parvesh Gujjar during the two days when he was in police custody? Did anyone attack him? Did anyone pelt stones at the police station? Did anyone misbehave? Even when he was produced in court, did anyone misbehave? If all such things would have happened then it could have been called a communal issue."

When asked to comment on the news of himself absconding, the SP leader said "If Loni SSP or Noida Commissioner calls me, I am ready to surrender. This matter falls under Loni Police. I have certain proofs, which I will only give to Loni SSP." When asked to speak in detail about the proof he claims to have, Ummed denied to disclose.

Asserting that he is not a culprit, Pahalwan said, "I was just trying to help Abdul Samad Saifi, who was assaulted. I am not absconding. I am just waiting for the police to call me. I am between Noida and Secundrabad. I am not scared to go to prison, I just want to bring the truth in front of everyone."

Giving out details of the incidents, the Samajwadi Party leader informed that he had received a call from Shaheed Nagar on June 6, during which he was informed about the old man attack video. Speaking further he said that when he visited the location, he himself saw the injuries inflicted on the old man. "The police for 2 days did not take any action on the old man's FIR. Due to this, I am left with no other choice but to come live and narrate the incident," Pahalwan added.

What is the Ghaziabad fake video case?

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons who it was alleged in the various tweets asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' that he made for them did not work. After several news publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the video, accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy against the state.

FIR has been filed against actor Swara Bhasker, Md Asif Khan, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and officials of Twitter India for spreading 'communal hatred' as Advocate Amit Acharya, the complainant alleged that the aforementioned individuals spread false information knowing that their tweets could have serious consequences. The advocate has also accused Twitter India and Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari of not taking down the fake narratives from their platform, potentially 'disturbing the peace and harmony in the country. The Ghaziabad Police has so far arrested 5 people in connection to the old man attack video case.

(Image: Republicworld.com)