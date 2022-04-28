False Cases Filed Against Cong Workers In MP By BJP Govt, Claims Digvijaya; Says Party To Hold Protest

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of registering false cases against the workers and leaders of his party and said a protest rally would be held in Datia district of the state over the issue.

Datia is the hometown of state home minister Narottam Mishra.

"From Datia alone, we have received reports that more than 50 false cases were registered against Congress workers, including former MLAs. It is the place where the home minister is targeting the Congress workers the most," Singh told reporters after a meeting of the party's 'Prashasanik Atyachar Pratishodh Samiti' (a committee that looks into atrocities).

"A delegation of Congress leaders led by state unit president Kamal Nath will meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to apprise him of the issue after gathering more details from across the state," he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said the party will organize a protest rally in Datia town on the issue and its date will be announced soon.

"False civil, revenue, and criminal cases were registered against the party workers in the entire state because of the political rivalry, which is totally unjustified," Singh said.

The party's legal team will also fight these cases at tehsil and district levels and also in the Jabalpur, Indore, and Gwalior benches of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he said.

When asked about the registration of FIRs against him for allegedly posting a wrong picture during the recent Khargone riots, Singh said, "They can file as many FIRs as they want against me, but they should answer why no action is being taken by the police against the chief minister (Chouhan) in similar cases filed against him in nearly 40 districts of the state in the past." Singh said if the police do not take action against Chouhan, he would file a complaint in court.

The party will also stage protests on the issue at district, tehsil, and block levels, especially in Sagar, Jabalpur, and Gwalior divisions, he added.

During the meeting, the party decided to collect division-wise and district-wise information about the atrocities committed against Congress workers and authorized senior party leader J P Dhanopia to collect information about such cases.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)