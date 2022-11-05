'False Guarantees Has Been Congress' Old Trick': PM Modi In Poll Bound Himachal Pradesh

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Mandi in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Lauding the youth of Himachal, PM Modi called the state a powerhouse of talent. Ahead of elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister claimed that the people of Himachal are not afraid to work.

“This time Himachal's election is very special. This time, each vote will decide the development journey of Himachal for the next 25 years. People know that BJP means stability, priority to development. People of Himachal have decided to form BJP government again,” the Prime Minister said.

#December8WithArnab | PM Modi addresses campaign rally in Mandi in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi lauds Himachal youth and calls the State a powerhouse of talent. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/CDQNtytbtK — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Paying tribute to India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, PM Modi termed Himachal as a ‘land of bravehearts’. “I received information regarding the sad demise of the first voter of Independent India – Shyam Saran Negi. He passed away today at the age of 106. On November 2, Negi voted in the Himachal Pradesh Elections through postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died. It should motivate every citizen,” PM Modi said.

#December8WithArnab | People of Himachal not afraid to work, says PM Modi as he pays tribute to India's first voter during campaign address in Mandi ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections. Tune if for updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/bkzL2noP7m — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

'HP stayed stagnant under years of Congress government': PM Modi

During a campaign rally in Mandi, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on UPA for ignoring Himachal’s development. He said that Himachal Pradesh stayed stagnant under years of Congress government.

“Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been an old trick of Congress. Congress never gave priority to the development of Himachal. BJP has fulfilled its promises made to the people,” PM Modi remarked while addressing a rally in Mandi.

#BREAKING | December8WithArnab | Himachal Pradesh stayed stagnant under years of Congress government, says PM Modi; launches all-out attack on UPA for ignoring Himachal's development during campaign rally in Mandi ahead of polls. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/wEo2wlssHJ — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

PM Modi urges people to vote for double engine government

Flagging Congress’ failures in 40 years of its governance, PM Modi asserted that BJP has been delivering on its promises. He further reminded people of the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram Mandir's verdict.

Leading a poll campaign in Himachal’s Mandi, PM Modi urged people to vote for a ‘double engine government' and warned people not to fall prey to the opposition’s tactics.

"In the last two-and-a-half years, the people of Himachal faced such a big epidemic. Himachal achieved the target of 100% vaccination, the first in the country under the BJP government. Today, India is running a campaign to be self-reliant. The government has been insisting on making its own weapons," PM Modi said.