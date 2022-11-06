After the Hindu leaders under house arrest were released by the Punjab Police on Sunday, the family members of the slain Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri resumed the preparations for his last rites. Sudhir Suri was murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, November 4.

#BREAKING | Family resumes last rites of Sudhir Suri after Hindu leaders (kept under house arrest) are released - https://t.co/w4kPKGlNGe pic.twitter.com/MxNtC2TMID — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2022

On Saturday, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh held a meeting with the family members of Sudhir Suri and assured them to consider their demands. The family was assured of security cover and a government job for one of the family members. Notably, the family had initially refused to cremate the body until their demands were met.

Demands by the family of Sudhir Suri

After the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, the family raised certain demands to the administration. The demands were:

Action on pro-Khalistan hardliner, Amritpal Singh

Security and accommodation for the family

CBI investigation into the murder

Suspension of negligent officers

The status of martyr to slain Shiv Sena leader, Sudhir Suri

Earlier in the day, high-voltage drama erupted outside the residence of Sudhir Suri. People questioned the release of Amritpal Singh after his house arrest. Lashing out at the Punjab government, family members of Sudhir Suri said that the last rites will be performed only when the Hindu leaders are released from house arrest.