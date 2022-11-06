Last Updated:

Family Agrees To Cremate Sudhir Suri After Hindu Leaders Were Released From House Arrest

After Hindu leaders were released by the Punjab Police administration on Sunday, the family members of the slain Shiv Sena leader resumed his last rites.

After the Hindu leaders under house arrest were released by the Punjab Police on Sunday, the family members of the slain Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri resumed the preparations for his last rites. Sudhir Suri was murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, November 4. 

On Saturday, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh held a meeting with the family members of Sudhir Suri and assured them to consider their demands. The family was assured of security cover and a government job for one of the family members. Notably, the family had initially refused to cremate the body until their demands were met.

Demands by the family of Sudhir Suri

After the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, the family raised certain demands to the administration. The demands were:

  • Action on pro-Khalistan hardliner, Amritpal Singh
  • Security and accommodation for the family
  • CBI investigation into the murder 
  • Suspension of negligent officers
  • The status of martyr to slain Shiv Sena leader, Sudhir Suri

Earlier in the day, high-voltage drama erupted outside the residence of Sudhir Suri. People questioned the release of Amritpal Singh after his house arrest. Lashing out at the Punjab government, family members of Sudhir Suri said that the last rites will be performed only when the Hindu leaders are released from house arrest.

