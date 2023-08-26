‘Family First…’: BJP Slams Congress For Criticising Shiv Shakti Point

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (August 26) hit out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 will be called ‘Shiv Shakti Point’. The BJP went all guns blazing against the grand old party, accusing them of putting “family first."

"See, while for some individuals, family comes first, for us and our party, as we have stated, it's always the country first, the nation first. Congress keeps on fighting for their family name. Keep Nehru ji’s name, keep Indira ji’s name, keep Rajiv ji’s name. Now I don't know who else will be there in the list,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur in response to senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi’s criticism of PM Modi’s decision, stating, “PM is not the owner of the moon.”

Congress and Alvi criticising Shiv Shakti Point

Coming down heavily on the PM's decision, Alvi said, “This is laughable, this has become the habit of the BJP party and their leaders. At times they change the name of roads, name of cities, now they have reached the Moon too. Is PM Modi the owner of the Moon too? Tomorrow some other country will reach there, they too will have their name. The prime minister is just doing politics, moreover doing nothing. It is unfortunate that PM Modi’s posters have been put all over the national capital but the name of our scientists is not even mentioned. It seems that ISRO is being led by PM Modi, Chandrayaan-3 was taken to the Moon by PM Modi. This name change shows what is the mentality of the BJP.”

Congress further took to X (formerly Twitter), reminding the nation of the first Indian satellite, Aryabhatt, launched in 1975 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown spot 'Shiv Shakti', 'Tiranga' for Chandrayaan-2

Speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 26) noted that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 will be called ‘Shiv Shakti’ and that the site where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be called ‘Tiranga’.

"We have reached where no one has reached yet," PM Modi declared as he recounted the incredible journey undertaken by India's space agency, ISRO. With pride, PM Modi further proclaimed, "India is on the Moon, we have our national identity on the lunar surface."